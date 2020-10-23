JJ Redick had big role in recruiting Stan Van Gundy to Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans’ hire of Stan Van Gundy seemed at least slightly unexpected, but perhaps it is less so when you consider who is on the roster.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst revealed on “The Jump” this week that veteran guard JJ Redick played a big role in recruiting Van Gundy to the Pelicans. Redick played for Van Gundy on the Orlando Magic for five seasons from 2007 to 2012. They also made the NBA Finals together in 2009.

The 36-year-old Redick just finished his first year with the Pelicans. While he averaged a typical 15.3 points per game on 45.3 percent shooting from three, it was the first time in his entire career that he missed the playoffs.

New Orleans has an upstart young team to be excited about though, giving Van Gundy a lot to work with. They may be looking to bring in some other old friends as well.

H/T NBA Reddit