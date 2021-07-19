JJ Redick takes brutal shot at Pelicans fans

There is clearly no love lost between JJ Redick and the New Orleans Pelicans, and now even fans of the team are catching a stray.

The ex-Pelicans guard responded this week to a fan on Twitter who called him out over the way his time with the team ended. Redick was unhappy with the way that he was treated by Pelicans executive David Griffin, but the fan pointed out that New Orleans did right by another one of their former players, Jrue Holiday. Redick replied that he gotten over it months ago.

I got over it first week of April. U should too. — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) July 18, 2021

That then led to a brutal back-and-forth where Redick called out the Pelicans fanbase, referring to them as “All 12 of u.”

All 12 of u — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) July 18, 2021

Redick then stated that New Orleans was actually his favorite city he had ever lived in and clowned the fan for acting like Griffin’s burner account.

You have tweeted about me for 24 hours straight. You’re obsessed. I have never said a bad word about the Pelicans or NOLA. My favorite city I’ve ever lived in. I said one person was dishonest and you are acting like his burner account. — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) July 18, 2021

The 37-year-old Redick was with the Pelicans for two seasons but got traded to the Mavericks at the deadline in March. Dallas was not one of Redick’s preferred trade destinations, as he thought he had an understanding that Griffin would facilitate a move to put him closer to his family in Brooklyn.

Regardless, there seems to be drama in the Pelicans organization right now, even beyond the episode with Redick.