JJ Redick takes big shot at Doc Rivers after 76ers’ blowout loss

JJ Redick did not seem too upset to see Doc Rivers’ Philadelphia 76ers get humiliated Sunday by the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Redick tweeted a pointed shot at Rivers by referencing the 76ers coach’s quote from last month, in which he unfavorably looked back on his Los Angeles Clippers teams while comparing them to the 76ers.

I wonder if they cooperated — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) May 14, 2023

“I wonder if they cooperated,” Redick tweeted.

This is a reference to what Rivers said about the Clippers last month, as he remarked that those teams were “never going to win” because they “didn’t get along well enough as a group and you can’t win without cooperation.” Redick spent four years playing for the Clippers under Rivers, and clearly is not on board with the assessment.

Redick, who is apparently in the running for a head coaching job, may not have a problem with Rivers personally, but that line clearly did not sit well with him. It certainly irked him enough to dance on the 76ers’ grave a bit Sunday.