Doc Rivers has brutally honest take about his Clippers teams

Doc Rivers thinks his Philadelphia 76ers have a real chance to win an NBA title this season, which is not something he could have said about one of his previous squads.

Rivers had a rather brutal take on his Los Angeles Clippers teams as he contrasted them with his current Sixers squad. When asked if his 76ers reminded him more of his title-winning Boston Celtics or his Clippers squads, Rivers told ESPN’s “NBA Today” that they were more like the Celtics for one big reason.

"Not trying to take anything away from that [Clippers] team. That team was never going to win… we just didn't get along well enough as a group & you can't win without cooperation." Doc Rivers on which team this Sixers group reminds him ofpic.twitter.com/NEN9JpJGce — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 13, 2023

“Definitely more leaning towards Boston than the Clippers,” Rivers said. “Not trying to take anything away from that team. That team was never going to win when you look back at it. We just didn’t get along well enough as a group and you can’t win without cooperation.”

Rivers’ Clippers teams were built around Chris Paul and Blake Griffin, and were at times known more for their drama than for their on-court exploits. That history is still evident in some ways.

The 76ers enter the playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the East, and will have to find their way past the likes of the Celtics and Bucks to reach the NBA Finals. If they can do it, they will certainly be unworthy of the Clippers comparisons.