JJ Redick reportedly interviewed for 1 NBA head coach job

JJ Redick is interested in becoming a head coach in the NBA, and at least one team is giving the former sharpshooter a look.

Redick interviewed with the Toronto Raptors for their vacant head coach job, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The 38-year-old was part of the team’s first round of interviews.

The Raptors are searching for a new head coach after they parted ways with Nick Nurse, who held the job for five seasons. Some were surprised to see Nurse fired after he led Toronto to a championship in 2019, but a big misstep may have played a role in the decision.

Redick last played in the NBA for the Dallas Mavericks in 2021. He has since worked as an analyst for ESPN, and he has carved out a prominent role for himself with his strong — and sometimes unpopular — opinions.

It is too early to say whether Redick has a serious chance of landing the Raptors job, but he is not the only young candidate the team is eyeing.