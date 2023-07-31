JJ Redick reportedly getting promoted at ESPN

The game of musical chairs at ESPN continues.

Rob Tornoe of the Philly Inquirer reported Monday that JJ Redick will see an increased role in ESPN’s NBA coverage this coming season. Redick will reportedly be calling more NBA games for the network on top of his role as an ESPN studio analyst.

The news comes after ESPN just set their new NBA broadcast team with two prominent names joining longtime play-by-play announcer Mike Breen. Jeff Van Gundy was laid off by the network last month, and Mark Jackson is also now apparently out at ESPN.

The 39-year-old Redick, who played 15 seasons in the NBA, was hired by ESPN in 2021. Tonroe notes that Redick has seen his presence with the network grow each year since then, including appearances alongside Stephen A. Smith on the popular program “First Take.”

After already working some NBA games last season as part of ESPN’s “B” team with Mark Jones and Dave Pasch, Redick will be on the call for even more of them next season. Redick almost landed an NBA coaching job a few months ago but now appears to be settling into the TV game rather nicely.