Raptors interviewing the son of Hall of Fame coach

The Toronto Raptors may be going second-generation as they look for a new head coach to replace Nick Nurse.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports Sunday that the Raptors will be interviewing current Denver Nuggets assistant David Adelman for their head coaching job in the coming week. Adelman has spent the last six seasons in Denver and is described by Charania as “a rising assistant.”

Adelman, 41, joined Nuggets head coach Michael Malone’s staff in 2017 (a span in which the team has earned three division titles and a conference finals berth in 2020). He is the son of Basketball Hall of Fame head coach Rick Adelman, who led the Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, and Minnesota Timberwolves over a two-and-a-half decade head coaching career.

The Raptors will likely take their time in finding the right candidate (though they already missed out on a high-profile one). Adelman has a strong body of work at a young age and should make for a compelling option.