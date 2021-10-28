Joakim Noah has funny comment on why he won’t be an NBA coach

Joakim Noah offered a funny comment Thursday about why he has no plans to be an NBA coach.

The Chicago Bulls on Thursday announced that they are appointing Noah as an official Bulls ambassador. Noah will work with the team to connect with the city of Chicago and contribute to the community. He was set to be honored throughout the team’s game against the New York Knicks later that night.

Noah, who is known for his honesty and great quotes, spoke with the media about the honor. He offered some interesting responses to reporters, and shared a funny comment on why he wouldn’t go into coaching. He said that he didn’t have any interest in coaching because “you have to be sick to coach.”

Joakim Noah talks about how he has no interest in coaching, notes "You have to be sick to coach." Asked if Thibs is sick – "Yeah, he's sick." — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) October 28, 2021

Noah even said that his former longtime coach with the Bulls, Tom Thibodeau, is “sick.”

Maybe it’s a combination of all the long hours and dealing with potentially difficult situations that requires someone to be “sick” to choose that lifestyle. Maybe it’s also that coaching literally makes some people sick (like this guy) that is keeping Noah away.

During his career, Noah spent nine seasons with the Bulls. He was a two-time All-Star, three-time All-Defensive player, and he won NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2013-2014. This is a nice honor for him.