Joakim Noah will announce retirement from NBA

Joakim Noah has been a free agent since he was waived by the Los Angeles Clippers back in December, and the big man has decided to call it a career.

Noah is planning to announce his retirement from the NBA, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. He will eventually sign a contract with the Chicago Bulls to retire as a member of the team.

Noah appeared in just five games for the Clippers last season after being signed late in the year. He spent the 2018-19 season with the Memphis Grizzlies and averaged 7.1 points and 5.7 rebounds in 42 games.

There was some speculation that Noah could return to the Bulls last year after they hired Billy Donovan, who coached Noah in college at Florida. That did not end up happening, however.

Noah was drafted by the Bulls with the ninth overall pick in 2007. He spent nine seasons with the team and made two All-Star appearances during that span. The 36-year-old may have some fences to mend before he rejoins the franchise, but a lot of that has probably been sorted out already.