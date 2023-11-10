 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, November 9, 2023

Joel Embiid has telling comment about the 76ers sans James Harden

November 9, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read
Joel Embiid in a Sixers jersey

Jan 6, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid appears to be fully on board with the return the Philadelphia 76ers received in the James Harden trade.

The Sixers’ roster was bolstered by the addition of several veterans from the trade package courtesy of the Los Angeles Clippers. Full details of the trade between the Clippers and 76ers can be found here.

Embiid was asked Wednesday about what his new teammates bring to the team after the 76ers’ 106-103 win over the Boston Celtics. The reigning NBA MVP pointed to the lack of egos on the team. He also noted that players are now just worried about “the right thing” rather than anything outside of winning basketball.

“I think it’s a lot of credit to the culture that we have,” said Embiid after the 76ers’ win. “No one has an ego on this team. Guys aren’t selfish. … Guys are just happy, just worried about the right thing — which is to win. That’s the only thing that matters, and that’s the only thing that should matter.”

Embiid did not mention Harden by name, nor was he asked about the 2018 MVP. But the 29-year-old’s answer spoke volumes about the state of the Sixers now that the his former bearded teammate has moved west.

The 76ers currently have a 6-1 record — the best in the East.

Article Tags

Joel EmbiidPhiladelphia 76ers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus