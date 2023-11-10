Joel Embiid has telling comment about the 76ers sans James Harden

Joel Embiid appears to be fully on board with the return the Philadelphia 76ers received in the James Harden trade.

The Sixers’ roster was bolstered by the addition of several veterans from the trade package courtesy of the Los Angeles Clippers. Full details of the trade between the Clippers and 76ers can be found here.

Embiid was asked Wednesday about what his new teammates bring to the team after the 76ers’ 106-103 win over the Boston Celtics. The reigning NBA MVP pointed to the lack of egos on the team. He also noted that players are now just worried about “the right thing” rather than anything outside of winning basketball.

“I think it’s a lot of credit to the culture that we have,” said Embiid after the 76ers’ win. “No one has an ego on this team. Guys aren’t selfish. … Guys are just happy, just worried about the right thing — which is to win. That’s the only thing that matters, and that’s the only thing that should matter.”

Sixers star Joel Embiid credits the team’s culture for how well his new teammates have adapted since the James Harden trade.@KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/sNHFovglZB — Dave Uram (@MrUram) November 9, 2023

Embiid did not mention Harden by name, nor was he asked about the 2018 MVP. But the 29-year-old’s answer spoke volumes about the state of the Sixers now that the his former bearded teammate has moved west.

The 76ers currently have a 6-1 record — the best in the East.