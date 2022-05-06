Joel Embiid clears major hurdle with Game 3 status up in the air

The Philadelphia 76ers have listed Joel Embiid as out for Game 3 against the Miami Heat on Friday night, but there have been reports that the five-time All-Star is doing all he can to play. At the very least, Embiid has cleared one significant hurdle.

Embiid has cleared concussion protocol, which is a minimum of five days in the NBA. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, he is still doing everything in his power to play in Game 3 despite the Sixers saying he will be out. Embiid has been fitted for a mask and there is “optimism” that he will suit up.

There’s optimism Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will return tonight in Game 3 vs. Heat, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. He has been fitted for a mask and will need to feel comfortable before green light. One of the NBA's great play-through-pain efforts recently. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 6, 2022

The Heat have a 2-0 lead in the series, so it goes without saying that Philadelphia needs Embiid. However, he is still dealing with numerous injuries.

Embiid suffered a concussion and orbital fracture in the Sixers’ Game 6 series-clinching win over the Toronto Raptors last week. He had already been playing through a significant hand injury.

Embiid and his teammates know that the series is likely over if the 76ers lose Game 3 and fall into a 3-0 hole. If there is any way he can fight through the injuries, he will almost certainly do so.