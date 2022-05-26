Joel Embiid has interesting tweet about Heat

Joel Embiid probably got a few side glances with the message he had about the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

The Heat lost Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics despite holding a five-point halftime advantage on their home floor at FTX Arena. The wheels came off in the second half for the Heat, and star player Jimmy Butler still appeared to be very hobbled by his knee injury, missing short on several good looks from the field.

The Philadelphia 76ers star big Embiid tweeted a message about the Heat during the second half, saying that they needed another star. Embiid also said that Boston simply had too many weapons to handle.

Miami needs another Star — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 26, 2022

Boston just has too many weapons — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 26, 2022

Butler is Miami’s undisputed leader, but Embiid obviously does not think too much of Bam Adebayo, who looked like the Heat’s best overall player in Game 5. Reigning Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro also missed his second straight game with a groin injury.

Still, Embiid’s point that the Heat need some new blood is well taken. Even at full health, Miami is relying on 37-year-old PJ Tucker, 36-year-old Kyle Lowry, and undrafted players Gabe Vincent and Max Strus as top-of-the-rotation guys. A slight overhaul might be necessary in the offseason, assuming that the Heat do not come back to win the series.

Of course, some may interpret Embiid’s message as an invitation for Miami to recruit him to be that second star. After all, he still maintains a pretty close relationship with his ex-76ers teammate Butler.