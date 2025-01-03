Report: NBA superstar pushed for reunion with Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler is openly seeking a trade, and one NBA superstar might be wishing the Miami Heat star did so several months ago.

The Philadelphia 76ers tried to acquire Butler in a trade over the summer, according to a story published on Friday by Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports. Joel Embiid reportedly pushed for the Sixers to get a deal done and wanted to play with Butler again.

Though rumors swirled at the time about the Heat possibly trading Butler, there is no indication that they ever had serious discussions with any team about a deal. The Sixers eventually signed Paul George to a 4-year, $212 million deal. That almost certainly takes them out of the running now should Miami decide to part ways with Butler.

Butler spent a very brief period with the 76ers after the Minnesota Timberwolves traded him to Philly during the 2018-19 season. He played in 55 regular-season games and 12 playoff games for the Sixers, who lost to the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Butler then joined the Heat via a sign-and-trade that summer.

Embiid seemed to enjoy playing with Butler and expressed disappointment when Philadelphia did not keep the six-time All-Star. It is not hard to believe that Embiid wanted the Sixers to explore the possibility of re-acquiring Butler.

While Pat Riley has said the Heat will not trade Butler ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline, Butler took a major step this week to turn up the pressure on the team.