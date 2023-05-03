 Skip to main content
Joel Embiid’s status for Game 2 against Celtics revealed

May 3, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Joel Embiid with a straight face

Apr 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) before game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Toronto Raptors at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers stole Game 1 from the Boston Celtics despite not having their best player, but it sounds like they will be back to full strength on Wednesday night.

Joel Embiid sat out Game 1 with a knee injury he suffered during the Sixers’ opening-round series against the Brooklyn Nets. Embiid was named NBA MVP on Tuesday night, and Shams Charania of The Athletic says the big man had a clear message from his teammates after he received the award: “I’m back.”

One report this week claimed Embiid’s knee injury is serious and could require surgery after the season. It could be that he is planning to play through a significant amount of pain.

James Harden exploded for 45 points in Philly’s 119-115 win over the Celtics in Game 1. Al Horford indicated that he felt Embiid not playing may have hurt Boston, but the Sixers should still be much better off with Embiid on the floor.

