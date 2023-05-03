Joel Embiid’s status for Game 2 against Celtics revealed

The Philadelphia 76ers stole Game 1 from the Boston Celtics despite not having their best player, but it sounds like they will be back to full strength on Wednesday night.

Joel Embiid sat out Game 1 with a knee injury he suffered during the Sixers’ opening-round series against the Brooklyn Nets. Embiid was named NBA MVP on Tuesday night, and Shams Charania of The Athletic says the big man had a clear message from his teammates after he received the award: “I’m back.”

After winning MVP last night, during a quick 76ers celebration, Joel Embiid turned to the team and said: “I’m back.” Embiid is indeed on track to return tonight in Game 2 vs. Celtics barring setbacks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 3, 2023

One report this week claimed Embiid’s knee injury is serious and could require surgery after the season. It could be that he is planning to play through a significant amount of pain.

James Harden exploded for 45 points in Philly’s 119-115 win over the Celtics in Game 1. Al Horford indicated that he felt Embiid not playing may have hurt Boston, but the Sixers should still be much better off with Embiid on the floor.