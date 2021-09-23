Joel Embiid thinks Sixers can still fix Ben Simmons situation?

Joel Embiid apparently still has yet to give up on his partner in The Process.

Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice reported this week that the Philadelphia 76ers star Embiid has privately insisted that the team can fix the situation with Ben Simmons if they just get him back in the gym and around teammates. Neubeck adds that Embiid has also publicly stumped for Simmons.

Embiid and Simmons are the two cornerstones (and two of the last men standing for that matter) of the Sixers’ “Trust the Process” era. In many ways, the end of their partnership without ever making it past the second round would ultimately constitute a failure of the entire Process.

The star center Embiid has said many times, even as recently as this month, that he loves playing with Simmons. Much has been made about a supposed rift between the two. But Embiid still seems to be holding out hope that he can run it back with his co-star.