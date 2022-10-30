Joel Embiid trolled opponent with Aaron Rodgers reference

Just when you thought that he had reached his pinnacle, Joel Embiid has leveled up his troll game yet again.

The Philadephia 76ers star center had an excellent outing in a win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. Embiid posted an efficient 25 points on 9-for-15 shooting to go along with seven rebounds and four assists. The victory also improved Embiid’s career record against the Bulls to a perfect 12-0.

After the game, Embiid posted some photo highlights from the game to Instagram with an interesting caption — “Aaron Rodgers.”

The Rodgers line is a pretty clear reference to the Green Bay Packers QB’s similar dominance over another Chicago sports team — the Bears. Rodgers has gone a sparkling 23-5 against the Bears over his NFL career and has had some funny taunts in recent years proclaiming himself to be their owner.

But Embiid might actually be the true “King of Chicago” since he still has not lost to the Bulls in his entire career. At least Embiid went a little bit easier on the Bulls than he usually does on his opponents.