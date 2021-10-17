Aaron Rodgers reveals why he ruthlessly taunted Bears fans

Aaron Rodgers showed no mercy to Chicago Bears fans after he scored a big touchdown late in Sunday’s game, but the Green Bay Packers star says his trash talk was a response to a not-so-friendly gesture from someone in the stands at Soldier Field.

Rodgers scored a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter that essentially sealed the win for the Packers. After the play, microphones caught the reigning MVP clearly yelling “I still own you!” at the fans.

Now Aaron Rodgers does to decide to run in the redzone for the score. Rodgers then screamed: "I still own you!!"pic.twitter.com/MjlvD2mOwZ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 17, 2021

Rodgers was asked about the savage trash talk after Green Bay’s 24-14 victory. He joked that he “blacked out” but then revealed that a woman who was seated in the front row flipped him the double bird.

Aaron Rodgers said something he saw in the stands that prompted his “I still own you” celebration. Here’s what it was: pic.twitter.com/i7GjgrHsY3 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 17, 2021

We’re guessing Rodgers probably had no love for Bears fans to begin with. He reminded us of that earlier this week when asked if he would ever play for Chicago. The woman flipping him off must have just sealed the deal.