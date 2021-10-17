 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, October 17, 2021

Aaron Rodgers reveals why he ruthlessly taunted Bears fans

October 17, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Aaron Rodgers Bears taunt

Aaron Rodgers showed no mercy to Chicago Bears fans after he scored a big touchdown late in Sunday’s game, but the Green Bay Packers star says his trash talk was a response to a not-so-friendly gesture from someone in the stands at Soldier Field.

Rodgers scored a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter that essentially sealed the win for the Packers. After the play, microphones caught the reigning MVP clearly yelling “I still own you!” at the fans.

Rodgers was asked about the savage trash talk after Green Bay’s 24-14 victory. He joked that he “blacked out” but then revealed that a woman who was seated in the front row flipped him the double bird.

We’re guessing Rodgers probably had no love for Bears fans to begin with. He reminded us of that earlier this week when asked if he would ever play for Chicago. The woman flipping him off must have just sealed the deal.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus