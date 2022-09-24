John Collins takes petty offseason shot at Joel Embiid

It is safe to say that John Collins still does not, in fact, trust the process.

The Atlanta Hawks big man Collins celebrated his 25th birthday on Friday. Collins celebrated by posing with a birthday cake depicting one of his career highlights — the time that he dunked on the head of Philadelphia 76ers rival Joel Embiid in the Eastern Conference Finals. Take a look.

John Collins' birthday cake features a picture of him baptizing Joel Embiid in the playoffs 🎂💀 (via @ATLHawks) pic.twitter.com/evKsyYormF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 24, 2022

Collins and Embiid definitely do not like each other. They traded hostilities for seven games during that 2021 playoff series (which Atlanta won). Collins also got the last laugh on Embiid that year by trolling him with a T-shirt of the poster dunk.

Embiid did not forget though and clowned Collins a couple of months ago over Collins’ embarrassing performance in the Drew League. But this week was Collins turn to fire back again … this time in pastry form.