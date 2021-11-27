John Wall surprisingly changes stance on playing for Rockets

John Wall may finally be getting thawed out like Captain America.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday that the veteran point guard has reversed course with the Houston Rockets and is now expressing his hope to the organization that he can resume playing for them in the near future. The report adds that Wall has spoken with Rockets general manager Rafael Stone about restarting discussions on a return to the active roster. The two sides are expected to resume talks this weekend.

Wall and the Rockets had mutually agreed before the season that he would not play for the team and that they would try to find a trade for him. But the latter (as well as a contract buyout for that matter) has proven to be a near-impossibility with the two years and $91 million left on Wall’s deal.

The 31-year-old Wall recently sent a curious tweet about his situation, and it is no coincidence that this development followed. While the 2-16 Rockets are fully focused on rebuilding and developing their younger players, they could also benefit from getting Wall to build back his value a bit by playing.

