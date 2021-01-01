John Wall reveals scary details about his foot injury

John Wall is appearing in his first actual NBA game in over two years, and to say he went through a lot to get to this point would be an understatement.

Speaking this week with Shams Charania of Stadium, the Houston Rockets guard revealed the scary details about his foot injury that kept him sidelined all this time.

“It was tough. I went through three or four different infections,” said Wall. “So it got to the point where, OK, are you going to have to cut your foot off or not. That’s where it got real with me.”

The five-time All-Star Wall, now 30, initially suffered an injury to his left heel in late 2018 that required surgery. While recuperating from that, Wall slipped and fell at his home, rupturing his Achilles tendon in the same foot.

Wall was acquired by the Rockets from the Washington Wizards via trade this offseason but had yet to make his team debut due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols. It is nothing short of incredible that he made it back to the court though and is reminiscent of the journey of this fellow pro athlete.