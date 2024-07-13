Jonathan Isaac’s new contract with Magic has interesting setup

Jonathan Isaac is returning to the Orlando Magic on a long-term deal, but not without some protections for the team.

Bobby Marks of ESPN reported this week on the interesting setup of Isaac’s new contract with the Magic. Isaac recently agreed to a new five-year, $84 million contract, which amounted to a renegotiation of his 2024-25 salary and the tacking-on of an additional four years. The move will keep Isaac in Orlando until 2028-29 … at least on paper.

Marks notes that the Magic are protected in the third through fifth years of Isaac’s deal. For one, Isaac’s $14.5 million salary for 2026-27 will be fully guaranteed if he plays in at least 52 games during the 2025-26 campaign. But Isaac fails to meet that mark, the Magic will have the ability to waive him and only owe Isaac $8 million for the remaining three seasons.

That setup makes perfect sense given Isaac’s troublesome injury history. The 26-year-old former No. 6 overall pick has played in just 205 total games ever since being drafted all the way back in 2017. That included absences by Isaac for the entire 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons due to a torn ACL.

When healthy, the 6-foot-10 Isaac is a defensive dynamo who plugs a lot of holes for Orlando with his versatility off the bench. Isaac also averaged 6.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in just 15.8 minutes per game this past year on strong 51/38/72 shooting splits. But if Isaac, who is known for his outspoken social views too, continues to struggle with injuries, the Magic can part ways with him by 2026 without much issue.