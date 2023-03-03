Jonathan Isaac suffers another tough injury break

Jonathan Isaac’s absolutely brutal injury luck continues.

The Orlando Magic announced on Friday that Isaac, their 25-year-old big man, has undergone surgery to repair a torn left adductor muscle. A MRI conducted on Wednesday revealed the injury, and Isaac will now miss the remainder of the season as a result.

Isaac was Orlando’s No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, but injuries have derailed his professional career. This latest news comes after Isaac missed over two full seasons of action with a torn left ACL. After suffering the injury in Aug. 2020, Isaac’s next NBA appearance did not come until January of this year (a span of nearly 30 months). He was able to play 11 games for the Magic this season (with 5.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per game) but now finds himself sidelined with yet another rough injury setback.

With just 147 total games played in six years now, Isaac will be entering the offseason with a partially-guaranteed contract for next year. He has also made headlines with some of his stances on non-basketball issues.