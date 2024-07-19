Jontay Porter has his latest request denied by federal judge

Blacklisted former NBA player Jontay Porter isn’t getting any special treatment from the United States judicial system.

Earlier this month, Porter was charged with a federal felony for his involvement in a sports betting scandal that rocked the NBA last season.

Porter has since admitted to his wrongdoings, claiming that he did it to remedy his mounting gambling debts.

Porter, through his attorney Jeff Jensen, reportedly sent a letter Tuesday to Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall to request if the Missouri alum could be allowed to temporarily get his passport back. According to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, Porter was hoping to be able to play in Greece for Greek club Promitheas BC while awaiting sentencing.

In the letter sent to the court, Porter hoped for leniency given that an athlete’s “prime earning years” are limited and that his opportunities in the US have dried up.

“The proposed modification would allow Mr. Porter to pursue a very fortunate — and quickly diminishing — opportunity to earn income through his primary skillset,” the letter read. “Mr. Porter, and more importantly his agent, believe such an opportunity is unlikely to arise again. … Since being banned from the NBA there have been no other opportunities available to continue his basketball career. Mr. Porter has a limited window to earn an income through professional basketball during his prime earning years as a professional athlete.”

Porter’s plea was unsurprisingly denied. He is currently free on a $250,000 bond as he awaits sentencing in December.