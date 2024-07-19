 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, July 18, 2024

Jontay Porter has his latest request denied by federal judge

July 18, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read
Jontay Porter in a raptors uniform

Mar 11, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter (34) reacts after a play in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Blacklisted former NBA player Jontay Porter isn’t getting any special treatment from the United States judicial system.

Earlier this month, Porter was charged with a federal felony for his involvement in a sports betting scandal that rocked the NBA last season.

Porter has since admitted to his wrongdoings, claiming that he did it to remedy his mounting gambling debts.

Porter, through his attorney Jeff Jensen, reportedly sent a letter Tuesday to Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall to request if the Missouri alum could be allowed to temporarily get his passport back. According to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, Porter was hoping to be able to play in Greece for Greek club Promitheas BC while awaiting sentencing.

In the letter sent to the court, Porter hoped for leniency given that an athlete’s “prime earning years” are limited and that his opportunities in the US have dried up.

“The proposed modification would allow Mr. Porter to pursue a very fortunate — and quickly diminishing — opportunity to earn income through his primary skillset,” the letter read. “Mr. Porter, and more importantly his agent, believe such an opportunity is unlikely to arise again. … Since being banned from the NBA there have been no other opportunities available to continue his basketball career. Mr. Porter has a limited window to earn an income through professional basketball during his prime earning years as a professional athlete.”

Porter’s plea was unsurprisingly denied. He is currently free on a $250,000 bond as he awaits sentencing in December.

Article Tags

Jontay Porter
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus