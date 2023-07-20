Jordan Poole’s father sends vulgar message to Draymond Green

Draymond Green appears to have angered the entire Poole bloodline.

The Golden State Warriors star Green spoke this week about his infamous punch of Poole during a practice last year. Poole, the former Warriors guard, was traded to the Washington Wizards last month, giving both sides carte blance to freely discuss the incident.

In his comments, Green seemingly blamed Poole for creating the situation. You can hear what Green had to say here.

Those comments rubbed Poole’s father Anthony the wrong way. In a vulgar post to his Twitter page on Wednesday, Anthony called out Green.

“I’m [gonna] stand on this that’s is [sic] some bs,” Anthony wrote. “Jp was his guy and [Green] avoid[ed] me all last yr. He is a soft a– b—- (profanity edited by LBS) and I’m standing on this and he didn’t apologize to me and my wife. So he lame and me and him can meet anytime he want.”

Green himself actually responded to Anthony’s tweet with shade of his own.

“That’s so cute,” Green tweeted back. “it’s impossible to avoid you an arena for a year champ. I got get my family from that family room every game. And stop using those words, they usually don’t go over well amongst men.”

The Green-Poole punch was a big black eye on the Warriors’ 2022-23 season (literally and figuratively). Poole went on to have a largely forgettable year (especially in the playoffs), and his relationship with others on the team reportedly ended up getting affected as well.

But since Poole got traded to the Wizards (as a part of the Chris Paul blockbuster), Green hasn’t been shy about throwing shade at his former teammate. Now it is Poole’s turn (or at least his family’s) to return the fire.