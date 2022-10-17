Jordan Poole issues first public comments about Draymond Green incident

Jordan Poole has officially broken his silence over Draymondgate.

The Golden State Warriors guard Poole spoke with reporters on Sunday and made his first public comments about the highly-publicized incident earlier this month where teammate Draymond Green sucker-punched him.

“He apologized,” said Poole of Green, per C.J. Holmes of the S.F. Chronicle. “We’re professionals. We plan on handling ourselves that way. We’re gonna play basketball. Everybody in the locker room on our team knows what it takes to win a championship, and we’re gonna do that on the court.

“That’s really all I have to say on the matter,” added Poole. “We’re here to win a championship and keep hanging banners.”

Green punched Poole in the face during an Oct. 5 Warriors practice (see the video here). The ex-Defensive Player of the Year Green was not suspended by the Warriors for his actions but was fined an undisclosed amount. Green previously addressed the incident in a press conference of his own last week.

Golden State begins the regular season on Oct. 18 against the Los Angeles Lakers. As for Poole, he has plenty of reason to smile right now regardless.