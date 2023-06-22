 Skip to main content
Jordan Poole gets meme treatment after being traded to Wizards

June 22, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Jordan Poole with his eyes closed

May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) during the national anthem before game five of the 2022 western conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The memes are absolutely ruthless now that Jordan Poole is on his way out of Golden State.

The Warriors guard Poole was sent packing by the team on Thursday. He was shipped to the Washington Wizards as part of a blockbuster trade for 12-time All-Star Chris Paul.

Poole is already one of the NBA’s most memed players as a young, irrational confidence guy who can pour in 30 as often as he can shoot a team right out of a game (not to mention that he was also punched by Draymond Green). So needless to say, a fresh batch of memes about Poole arrived and arrived with a vengeance. Here were some of the funniest ones.

The 24-year-old Poole goes from competing for NBA championships with the Warriors to now playing for a skeleton Wizards team that could make a run at the worst record in NBA history next season.

The good news is that Poole should be the undisputed alpha in Washington and is still getting his roughly $32 million per year through 2027 to do so. But that is still a pretty swift fall from grace considering what Warriors management was saying about Poole just a few days ago.

