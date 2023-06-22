Jordan Poole gets meme treatment after being traded to Wizards

The memes are absolutely ruthless now that Jordan Poole is on his way out of Golden State.

The Warriors guard Poole was sent packing by the team on Thursday. He was shipped to the Washington Wizards as part of a blockbuster trade for 12-time All-Star Chris Paul.

Poole is already one of the NBA’s most memed players as a young, irrational confidence guy who can pour in 30 as often as he can shoot a team right out of a game (not to mention that he was also punched by Draymond Green). So needless to say, a fresh batch of memes about Poole arrived and arrived with a vengeance. Here were some of the funniest ones.

Draymond watching Jordan Poole leave the Warriors pic.twitter.com/mWdjgpK3yU — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) June 22, 2023

Jordan Poole right now pic.twitter.com/ewXSNJT7Lg — Overtime (@overtime) June 22, 2023

Jordan Poole with a green light in DC is gonna be HILARIOUS. — Unmistakable Latin Flavor (@PBSImpulse9) June 22, 2023

Jordan Poole on the Wizards next year pic.twitter.com/Dt139XuwGL — Old NBA Tweets (@oldnbatweetz) June 22, 2023

Jordan Poole when he realizes no baddies go to Wizards games pic.twitter.com/jrfUt5yI8q https://t.co/PK28uRIwGD — BetUS NBA 🏀 (@BetUS_NBA) June 22, 2023

Jordan Poole: "I didn't have the best postseason but we'll be back to the Finals, I promise." The Warriors: pic.twitter.com/WuidnsnEhS — RingerNBA (@ringernba) June 22, 2023

The 24-year-old Poole goes from competing for NBA championships with the Warriors to now playing for a skeleton Wizards team that could make a run at the worst record in NBA history next season.

The good news is that Poole should be the undisputed alpha in Washington and is still getting his roughly $32 million per year through 2027 to do so. But that is still a pretty swift fall from grace considering what Warriors management was saying about Poole just a few days ago.