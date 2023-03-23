Josh Hart calls out refs in tweet after Knicks’ loss

Josh Hart was definitely tweeting through it after Wednesday’s loss.

Hart and the New York Knicks were defeated by the Miami Heat by the final of 127-120. After trailing by double digits in the fourth quarter, the Knicks mounted a bit of a late comeback but it ultimately fell short.

A controversial sequence occurred with less than 40 seconds left when Heat forward Jimmy Butler got trapped by the Knicks defense and appeared to commit a traveling violation by picking up his pivot foot. No travel was called though, and the Knicks were soon whistled for a foul, giving free throws to Miami.

Jimmy Butler switches his pivot foot twice, then the Knicks get called for a foul on a crucial possession. pic.twitter.com/mtLNZXvc5b — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) March 23, 2023

Hart, the Knicks guard, expressed frustration about the play in a tweet after the game.

“In a two possession game under a minute,” Hart wrote of the Butler no-call.

In a two possession game under a minute… https://t.co/1tGsYLEGzJ — Josh Hart (@joshhart) March 23, 2023

Granted, the sequence probably didn’t affect the ultimate outcome of the game. The Heat were still up 123-118 at the time, and the Knicks only scored two points the rest of the way. Thus, New York can’t say that the no-call cost them the win.

But it has been a frustrating stretch recently for the Knicks. They have now lost five of their last eight games, and other players have also been taking to social media to air out their unhappiness.