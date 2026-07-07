Josh Hart had a hilarious response to USMNT’s World Cup heartbreak

Just like everyone else, New York Knicks do-it-all guard Josh Hart was invested in the USMNT ‘s run in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Unfortunately, that run ended for the Americans on Monday, as they lost in a Round of 16 showdown against Belgium, 4-1, at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash.

Seeing Team USA get eliminated in such a manner on home soil can be tough to swallow for many American soccer fans, but Hart found a way to somehow ease the pain.

In true Hart fashion, the former Villanova Wildcats star took to social media to react to the USMNT’s loss.

“We didn’t want to win anyways cause they would have called it rigged,” wrote Hart, who added three shrugging emojis to his post.

Before the match, the USMNT got some great news about the reversal of star striker Folarin Balogun’s suspension after he picked up a red card in a previous game. That development became a hot topic, but it ultimately did not dictate the outcome of the Belgium match, with the Red Devils stomping their way past the Americans.

A soccer fan, Hart can still be expected to continue following the World Cup even with the USMNT eliminated. Plus, his year is already complete, having won a world title himself when the Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in the 2026 NBA Finals.