Josh Hart roasted for embarrassing flop during Knicks-Celtics game

Josh Hart decided to drop on the deck and flop like a fish during Sunday’s game.

The New York Knicks guard Hart committed one of the most embarrassing flops of the season in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics. Hart was trying to run up the floor in transition after a defensive rebound by the Knicks when he was held very lightly around the waist by Celtics counterpart Jrue Holiday.

As a result of the minimal contact, Hart threw his arms up in the air and crashed to the floor dramatically in an effort to draw a whistle. Referee Tony Brothers, who was right in the vicinity, was not fooled though, and play continued.

Here is the video.

The 29-year-old Hart heard it from social media for the pathetic sell job. Here were some of the best reactions that were posted on X.

Someone needs to give Josh Hart an Oscar for this flop 😂pic.twitter.com/7ffvo8500j — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 23, 2025

Josh hart with the most shameless flop ive ever seen in my life😭😭😭 — Adam☘️ (@CelticsAdam34) February 23, 2025

Josh Hart when Tony Brothers looks in his direction pic.twitter.com/26VaiDIzrx — Donovan (@donovanholden97) February 23, 2025

Josh Hart when someone stands within 6 feet 🍀💚 pic.twitter.com/5IjhhCChKS — Tim Doolan (@tdools) February 23, 2025

Hart, who was making his return to the lineup after a two-game absence due to a knee issue, had an excellent game overall with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists. But the Knicks still lost to the Celtics handily by the final of 118-105, so the basketball gods definitely did not reward his antics there.

The NBA has mostly scaled back on flopping fines (which are set at $2,000 per violation) in recent months after handing down a barrage of them earlier this season. But that shameless acting job by Hart definitely seemed to rise to the level of a finable offense.