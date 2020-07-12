Josh Hart had wine fridge delivered to Orlando hotel room

Josh Hart is doing his best to live the good life while in the Orlando bubble.

The New Orleans Pelicans guard told reporters on Sunday that he had a wine fridge delivered to his hotel room, per Will Guillory of The Athletic. Hart added that the fridge can hold around 15 bottles.

The 25-year-old Hart is staying at the Yacht Club Resort in the Disney World complex with the rest of the Pelicans, who will resume play 3.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 8 seed in the West. We have already seen other NBA players make creative upgrades to their respective rooms as well.

It seems the Pelicans specifically are making the most of their time in bubble. One of Hart’s teammates engaged in some similar exploits this weekend too.