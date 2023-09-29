Ex-Spurs’ first-round pick suspended for allegedly exposing himself to women

Joshua Primo has been a free agent since the San Antonio Spurs waived him last October, and he will now have to serve a suspension if he signs with another team.

The NBA announced on Friday that Primo has been suspended four games for “conduct detrimental to the league.” A league investigation determined that Primo “engaged in inappropriate and offensive behavior by exposing himself to women.”

The press release from the NBA noted that Primo has maintained that the conduct was not intentional. No evidence was found of any other misconduct aside from the “brief exposures.”

NBA announces four-game suspension for former Spurs first-round pick Josh Primo: pic.twitter.com/ajjoUr8FG5 — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) September 29, 2023

Former Spurs team psychologist Dr. Hillary Cauthen filed a lawsuit against the team and Primo in November 2022. Cauthen accused Primo of “indecent exposure” on numerous occasions and said the Spurs ignored her when she reported it to the team. Cauthen alleged that Primo exposed himself to her nine times, the first of which was during one of his sessions with her in December 2021.

Primo denied the allegations through his attorney and issued a statement saying he had been “seeking help to deal with previous trauma.”

The 20-year-old Promo was selected 12th overall by the Spurs in the 2021 NBA Draft. He averaged 5.9 points and 1.8 assists per game over two years with the Spurs.

Cauthen settled her civil lawsuit against Primo and the Spurs not long after it was filed. She later filed a criminal complaint.