Joshua Primo shares statement on sudden release from Spurs

October 28, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Joshua Primo in warmups

Mar 7, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo (11) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Joshua Primo is clearing up some of the mystery after his shocking release by the San Antonio Spurs.

The Spurs made the stunning decision on Friday to waive Primo, who was their No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Hours after the news broke, Primo shared a statement to ESPN.

“I know that you are all surprised by today’s announcement,” Primo wrote. “I’ve been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully.

“I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way,” Primo added. “I appreciate privacy at this time.”

Primo, just 19 years old, averaged 5.9 points and 1.8 assists per game over two years with the Spurs. That included four appearances in San Antonio’s first five games this season.

The Spurs themselves also put out a statement on Primo’s sudden release. You can read their statement in full here.

