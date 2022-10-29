Joshua Primo shares statement on sudden release from Spurs

Joshua Primo is clearing up some of the mystery after his shocking release by the San Antonio Spurs.

The Spurs made the stunning decision on Friday to waive Primo, who was their No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Hours after the news broke, Primo shared a statement to ESPN.

“I know that you are all surprised by today’s announcement,” Primo wrote. “I’ve been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully.

“I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way,” Primo added. “I appreciate privacy at this time.”

Primo, just 19 years old, averaged 5.9 points and 1.8 assists per game over two years with the Spurs. That included four appearances in San Antonio’s first five games this season.

