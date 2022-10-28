Spurs make shocking roster decision

It took all of five games for the San Antonio Spurs to start surprising us.

The Spurs announced on Friday that they have stunningly decided to release guard Joshua Primo, who was their lottery pick just over a year ago in the 2021 NBA Draft.

“It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve in the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” said Spurs executive RC Buford in a statement.

The Spurs say they have waived Josh Primo: pic.twitter.com/qIPpW5InKr — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 28, 2022

Primo, still only 19, was selected No. 12 overall by the Spurs in 2021 and made 50 appearances for them as a rookie (averaging 5.8 points per game). He had played in four of their first five games this season as well but was recently listed as out with what the team called “left glute soreness.”

Bobby Marks of ESPN notes that the Spurs had exercised their 2023-24 team option on Primo just two weeks ago. By all indications, the decision to release Primo comes completely out of the blue, especially with San Antonio focusing on developing their young players this season. While more details will likely emerge in the coming days on why Primo was suddenly waived, it is a guessing game for now (and the latest shock departure from the Spurs).