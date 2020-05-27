pixel 1
Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Zion Williamson files motion to block legal inquiry into his Duke eligibility

May 27, 2020
by Larry Brown

Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson’s attorneys have filed a motion to try blocking a legal inquiry into the former Duke star’s college eligibility.

Williamson is involved in a lawsuit with his former marketing agent. Williamson originally signed with Gina Ford’s Prime Sports Marketing but allegedly breached that deal to sign with Creative Artists Agency. She is suing him for breaking the deal.

Ford is fighting back by accusing Williamson of taking illegal benefits while at Duke. She is trying to prove Williamson was ineligible for the NCAA and therefore he is not protected by North Carolina’s Uniform Athlete Agent Act, which is the grounds his legal team is claiming for breaking the contract with her.

Williamson’s team has now filed a protective order to try blocking an inquiry into Zion’s college eligibility.

Williamson’s family has previously been accused of taking improper benefits.

Not only would such a legal probe reflect poorly upon Zion in the eyes of some, but it could also expose some illegal behavior by the Duke program. CAA and Williamson should be motivated to settle this lawsuit to protect damaging information from becoming public.

