Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today

Despite being only 23 years old, one NBA high-flyer has already earned the respect of The Doctor.

Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving appeared this week on a episode of “NBA Today.” During the segment, Erving, one of the greatest dunkers who ever lived, named Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as the player he would most like to see in the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest.

“It’s not that spectacular when you’re a big guy doing great dunks,” Erving said. “But [it is] when you’re a little guy, per se, 6-2, 6-3 … [Morant is] the most electric dunker in the league right now.”

Erving’s point about smaller players making for more exciting dunks is an interesting one and probably explains why he did not choose someone like Zion Williamson or Aaron Gordon. Indeed, Morant is a mere 6-foot-2 but constantly attacks the rim with the cruelest of intentions and has already assembled quite the graveyard of opponents who dare to jump with him.

The NBA has not yet announced the field for this year’s Dunk Contest in Salt Lake City. But unfortunately for both Erving and fans everywhere, Morant might be a longshot to participate.