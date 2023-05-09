Julius Randle made troubling comments after Knicks’ loss to Heat

The New York Knicks have dug themselves into a huge hole in the Eastern Conference semifinals, and Julius Randle does not sound all that confident that his team can get out of it.

The Knicks were once again unable to match the Miami Heat’s intensity and physicality in a Game 4 defeat on Monday night. Following the 109-101 loss, New York is now down 3-1 in the series and facing elimination with Game 5 at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

A reporter asked Randle after Game 4 why it seems like the Heat have consistently won the battle with loose balls and on the offensive glass. Randle offered a troubling response.

"Maybe they want it more. I don't know. That's who we've been all year and we've gotta find a way to step up and make those plays if we want to keep this season alive" – Julius Randle on the Heat being the team to come up with offensive rebounds and loose balls pic.twitter.com/wqaJpoAcpj — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 9, 2023

“Maybe they want it more,” Randle said. “I don’t know. That’s been who we are all year and we’ve got to find a way to step up and make those plays if we’re gonna keep the season alive.”

Knicks fans probably do not want to hear that, especially from Randle. There have been numerous times during the series where Randle has failed to get back on defense and has not appeared to give full effort. You can see some of those plays below:

Two most important games of the season – Games 3 and 4 in Miami – and this is the effort Julius Randle put on tape pic.twitter.com/32L5Rqifds — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) May 9, 2023

If the Knicks were to somehow come back and beat Miami, they would be the first team ever to accomplish the feat. The Heat are 14-0 all time when leading 3-1 in a best-of-seven series, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

The Knicks were dominant for stretches while defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games to open the playoffs. It is possible that Randle has been playing through an injury, but you never want to hear that an opponent “wants it more” in a postseason series.