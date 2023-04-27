 Skip to main content
Video: Julius Randle re-aggravates ankle injury in Game 5 against Cavs

April 26, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Julius Randle holding onto his ankle

The New York Knicks are on the verge of closing out their first-round playoff series, but they may have a bigger concern at hand.

Knicks star Julius Randle got hurt in Game 5 against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. He came down on Cavs forward Caris LeVert in the second quarter while contesting a midrange jumper. Randle immediately crumpled to the floor, grabbing his left ankle. He then left for the locker room.

Here is another angle of Randle’s injury.

The Knicks soon said that Randle was doubtful to return due to a “sprained left ankle.”

The left ankle is the same one that cost Randle the final two weeks of the regular season. He initially sprained it during a game against the Miami Heat in late March (video here).

Up 3-1 in the first-round series, the Knicks were leading by double digits for most of Wednesday’s Game 5, even despite Randle’s absence. Should they close out Game 5 with the win, the Knicks will face the winner of the Heat-Milwaukee Bucks series (which Miami currently leads 3-1 and can end with a victory on Wednesday too). Randle’s status will be worth keeping a close eye on for that one, especially since he re-aggravated a previous injury that had already cost him multiple weeks.

