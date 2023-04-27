Video: Julius Randle re-aggravates ankle injury in Game 5 against Cavs

The New York Knicks are on the verge of closing out their first-round playoff series, but they may have a bigger concern at hand.

Knicks star Julius Randle got hurt in Game 5 against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. He came down on Cavs forward Caris LeVert in the second quarter while contesting a midrange jumper. Randle immediately crumpled to the floor, grabbing his left ankle. He then left for the locker room.

Julius Randle heads to the locker room after re-injuring his ankle pic.twitter.com/2NhlqAWLOM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 27, 2023

Here is another angle of Randle’s injury.

Julius Randle appears to reaggravate his sprained ankle pic.twitter.com/5PocSrmCBF — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) April 27, 2023

The Knicks soon said that Randle was doubtful to return due to a “sprained left ankle.”

Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) is doubtful to return. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) April 27, 2023

The left ankle is the same one that cost Randle the final two weeks of the regular season. He initially sprained it during a game against the Miami Heat in late March (video here).

Up 3-1 in the first-round series, the Knicks were leading by double digits for most of Wednesday’s Game 5, even despite Randle’s absence. Should they close out Game 5 with the win, the Knicks will face the winner of the Heat-Milwaukee Bucks series (which Miami currently leads 3-1 and can end with a victory on Wednesday too). Randle’s status will be worth keeping a close eye on for that one, especially since he re-aggravated a previous injury that had already cost him multiple weeks.