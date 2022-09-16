Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shares amazing photo of Showtime Lakers reunion

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and his former teammates may have just pulled off the reunion of all reunions.

The retired Los Angeles Lakers legend Abdul-Jabbar shared an epic picture this week of a recent meet-up that he and his fellow Showtime Lakers had in Maui. No less than three dozen former members of the organization from that era came to the reunion, and they posed for a memorable photo.

Abdul-Jabbar posted it to Twitter, writing that it was the first time they were all together for a practice since he retired 33 years ago in 1989.

First time we were all together for a practice since I retired in 1989….

This is how you make a memory !! pic.twitter.com/eONXTDNHWI — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) September 16, 2022

In addition to Abdul-Jabbar, there were many other recognizable Showtime Lakers players in that picture such as Magic Johnson, Byron Scott, James Worthy, Michael Cooper, Mychal Thompson, AC Green, Kurt Rambis, and Bob McAdoo. Other notable members of that era like Pat Riley (the coach of the Showtime Lakers), Stu Lantz (the Lakers’ longtime color commentator), and Gary Vitti (the legendary team trainer) were also present.

Johnson shared some awesome pictures of his own as well, including Hawaii skyline photos of the men and their wives plus videos of the guys in the gym going through practice sets (with Riley again running things, of course).

The fellas and ladies of the 2022 Showtime Reunion! pic.twitter.com/1UvYeGNbsr — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 15, 2022

The Showtime Lakers were one of the most memorable teams in all of NBA history, winning a total of five championships in the 1980s. While almost all of the men are in their 60s and 70s now, they have most definitely still got it.

Showtime has been in the spotlight again lately with a number of television series being released about that era. They include Johnson’s “They Call Me Magic” series for Apple TV+, the Hulu series “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers,” and (most controversially of all) HBO’s fictionalized retelling of the Showtime era, “Winning Time.” Now it seems that the actual Showtime Lakers are getting ready to lace ’em up to tell their story for themselves.