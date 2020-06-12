Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s son Adam arrested for allegedly stabbing neighbor

The son of NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was arrested on Wednesday after police say he stabbed his neighbor.

Adam Abdul-Jabbar, 28, was booked on one count of assault with a deadly weapon, according to police records obtained by TMZ. Abdul-Jabbar was “arrested without incident,” and the victim transported himself to the hospital with multiple injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Abdul-Jabbar has since been released from custody. Police are still investigating the incident, and no further details have been released.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s family appeared on “Celebrity Family Feud” back in 2017, and Adam was part of the team. You can see a clip from the appearance below: