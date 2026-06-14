Karl-Anthony Towns celebrated his NBA title with an ex-teammate

Karl-Anthony Towns celebrated his NBA title with one of his former Minnesota Timberwolves teammates.

Towns shared a photo of himself on a video call with Anthony Edwards while holding the Larry O’Brien Trophy following Saturday’s 94-90 win over the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Tex. Towns captioned the photo by calling Edwards “my brudda 4eva!”

Towns even credited Edwards with playing a role in the victory when speaking with ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt after the game.

“A huge shoutout to all the teammates I’ve had before coming here,” Towns said. “Shoutout to my brother, Anthony Edwards , talking to him all the time. Those guys made me better, they made me a better leader, they made me a better player, made me the man I am today. Forever grateful for them.”

KAT: "Shoutout to my brother Anthony Edwards talking to him all the time. Those guys made me better, they made me a better leader, they made me a better player, made me the man I am today. Forever grateful for them" pic.twitter.com/dux6qydTdG — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) June 14, 2026

There is no doubt that Towns and Edwards remain close nearly two years after the Timberwolves dealt Towns to the Knicks. At the time, Edwards admitted that the trade hurt, and it would not be a shock if there was a bit of jealousy on Edwards’ part to see how well things worked out for his friend and former teammate.

Edwards, meanwhile, is said to want to see major roster upgrades from the Timberwolves in order to compete with teams like the Knicks. One cannot help but wonder if he wishes Minnesota had never made that trade to begin with.