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Report: Anthony Edwards has questions about the Timberwolves

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Anthony Edwards wearing a throwback Timberwolves uniform
Feb 22, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks on during the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Anthony Edwards is apparently looking for answers from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves star Edwards has some questions about the team’s roster, Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported Friday on “First Take.” Windhorst notes that Minnesota’s long-term future is “in question somewhat” as a result.

With Edwards leading the charge, the Timberwolves made back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances in 2024 and 2025. But this season, Minnesota lost in the second round to the San Antonio Spurs after failing to make very many meaningful additions to their 2025 roster.

Edwards, 24, had a career year with 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game on 49/40/80. His current contract ties him to the Timberwolves through 2028-29 season (paying Edwards roughly $52 million per year).

This is not the first time in recent weeks that we have heard Edwards is supposedly getting antsy in Minnesota. A report last month claimed that the Timberwolves supposedly have fears about Edwards asking for a trade.

As it stands right now, Minnesota’s single weakest area on the court is the point guard position. Perhaps if the Timberwolves try to swing a move for one of Edwards’ reported preferences at PG, it will satisfy all parties involved here.

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