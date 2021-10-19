Karl-Anthony Towns has bizarre way of hyping himself up for games

Karl-Anthony Towns is one of those players who approaches sporting competitions as if they are feral battles in the wild … literally.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star told reporters on Tuesday that he has a new way of hyping himself up before games this season. Specifically, Towns watches video of two gorillas fighting to the death.

“Before games, I know Kobe [Bryant] had talked about that he had used to listen to Halloween-themed music and that would really get him going,” he said. “I really have just been watching two gorillas fight before every game. I’ve been addicted to that. I want to see who’s the best in the laws of nature.”

“I’m watching gorillas fight all day,” the 25-year-old added. “I know if I’m in that video, I’m leaving out alive. Someone gotta die. Ain’t gonna be me.”

Towns does play for a team called the Timberwolves, so firing himself up by watching bloodthirsty videos of nature is actually somewhat fitting. But it is still a pretty bizarre pregame ritual considering that most players prefer to take shots from the tunnel or eat grilled chicken breast or something.

It is worth noting that Minnesota is scheduled to play at Phoenix on Jan. 28. Why is this important, you ask? Well let’s just say that Towns will probably now be seeing red if he runs into the Suns mascot.

