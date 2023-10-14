Karl-Anthony Towns reportedly being monitored by 1 big opposing team

Karl-Anthony Towns apparently has a not-so-secret admirer in the other conference.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported Saturday that the New York Knicks are monitoring the situation of the Minnesota Timberwolves star Towns. Bondy also mentions that Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, Towns’ former coach in Minnesota, would “welcome” coaching the seven-footer again.

Towns, 27, is under contract with the Timberwolves through at least 2027 after signing a new supermax extension with them in summer 2022. But some believe that Towns, entering his ninth season in Minnesota with still zero total playoff series wins, may grow unhappy and ask for a trade before long. The Timberwolves’ recent moves have also further fueled the trade speculation surrounding Towns.

Rumors of the Knicks’ interest should probably be taken with a grain of salt though since they are linked to every superstar player under the two suns of Tatooine (including three different ones just this offseason alone). But for Towns specifically, it seems like the Knicks have a setup that would be appealing to him, especially with Thibodeau and a notable former Minnesota executive in town.