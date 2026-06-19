Report: Karl-Anthony Towns is still frustrated with the Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns is apparently going against the conventional wisdom that winning cures all.

The New York Knicks star center Towns remains frustrated with the team despite their NBA championship victory, Vincent Goodwill of ESPN reported Friday during an appearance on “Get Up.” Goodwill notes that Towns has not gotten over the Knicks failing to sign him to a contract extension before the season and that their failure to do so has “stuck with him.”

Towns, the six-time NBA All-Star, was acquired by the Knicks from his longtime team of the Minnesota Timberwolves via a 2024 trade. This season for New York, Towns’ averages fell to a more reserved 20.1 points and 11.9 rebounds per game in the regular season and 15.9 points and 10.6 rebounds per game during the playoffs.

Still, the Knicks went on to win their first NBA championship in over 50 years with Towns as their starting center. Towns even had some of the most underrated contributions to the Knicks’ title triumph.

But we had heard reports for months before that claiming that Towns was frustrated with New York in part because they dangled him in trade talks at the February deadline. Even as the Knicks closed in on winning it all, there were still rumors about Towns supposedly being unhappy.

As it stands right now, Towns will be entering his final guaranteed year under contract next season, but he also has a player option for the 2027-28 season. With Knicks owner James Dolan seemingly expressing his unwillingness to spend in order to keep the team’s core together, Towns’ future in New York definitely seems to be on some shaky ground right now, even in spite of him now having a championship ring.