Karl-Anthony Towns sneakily used Knicks fans to impact final play of Game 4

Karl-Anthony Towns played a pivotal role in the New York Knicks ’ dramatic 107-106 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, helping orchestrate the largest comeback in NBA Finals history after trailing by 29 points en route to a 3-1 series lead.

With 1.2 seconds remaining and OG Anunoby ’s go-ahead tip-in giving the Knicks a one-point advantage, Spurs rookie Dylan Harper prepared to inbound the ball near the sideline.

Video shows Towns subtly gesturing to nearby Knicks fans, encouraging them to move closer and crowd Harper’s space, thereby increasing pressure and limiting his options on the critical play.

KAT told Knicks fans to get closer to Dylan Harper giving him no space to inbounds the ball



(Via @_angel281_) pic.twitter.com/4OFvQw7zFv — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) June 11, 2026

A second angle gives an even better look at Towns casually and subtly motioning for the fans to crowd Harper.

As Harper attempted a lob pass intended for Stephon Castle , Towns deflected the inbounds, disrupting the delivery. Castle struggled to secure the ball cleanly under pressure from Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson , and could not launch a shot before the buzzer sounded, preserving the Knicks’ hard-fought win.

Towns’ quick thinking in leveraging the home crowd, paired with his defensive instincts on the final possession, proved instrumental in securing the victory for New York.