Kawhi Leonard looks absolutely jacked in new video

Now over a year removed from surgery to repair his partly torn ACL, Kawhi Leonard appears to be going full “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines.”

A video went viral Tuesday of the LA Clippers star Leonard walking around in the gym looking like MuscleBob BuffPants. Leonard seemed to have put on significant muscle since we last saw him, especially in the lower body.

Leonard, now 31, missed all of last season as he continued to recover from his injury. Fans did get the chance to see Leonard during the occasional warmup session though, and he was definitely a lot skinnier than that.

The multi-time Finals MVP Leonard is officially listed at 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds. The Clippers look poised to compete for a title next year, and they could be getting back a version of Leonard that is far bigger than the one that they previously had.