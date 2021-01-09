Kawhi Leonard draws attention for funny ‘Power Rangers’ pregame outfit

Kawhi Leonard likes making unusual fashion statements. We got another one on Friday.

Leonard arrived for Friday night’s game at Golden State with a unique fashion statement: a strange patterned shirt that bore at least a passing resemblance to a Power Rangers outfit. And plenty of people noticed it, too, giving it the meme treatment in response.

In reality, the shirt looks like it’s supposed to depict a K, a nod to the first letter of his name. That’s not how it came off to the internet. It’s kind of a weird fashion statement to make anyway.

On the other hand, Leonard has been quite content to make unorthodox fashion statements before. Why change now?