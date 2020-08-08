Kawhi Leonard’s custom face mask is absolutely incredible

Kawhi Leonard sat out Saturday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers, but he still attracted attention for what he was wearing.

The Los Angeles Clippers opted against playing Leonard Saturday in the first game of a back-to-back, citing injury management as the reason. That meant Leonard watched the game from the bench — with one of the strangest face masks anyone will ever see.

Nobody has any clue what to make of this, but to be clear, that certainly appears to be telephone cord holding the mask in place. A unique look to say the very least.

Leonard has always been willing to capitalize on his rather unique personality and sense of style. This, however, is inimitable. We have no idea where one would even get that mask or come up with the concept for it, but it certainly stands out.