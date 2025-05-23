Angel Reese puts together another embarrassing sequence

Angel Reese put together another embarrassing sequence that drew attention.

Reese’s Chicago Sky lost to the New York Liberty 99-74 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill. Reese went 0-for-8 on field goals and 2/6 on free throws for two points. She had 12 rebounds and 3 steals.

There was one sequence in the first quarter where she missed about five shots and got about four rebounds on the same possession. It was pretty terrible to watch.

Angel Reese is IN HER BAG pic.twitter.com/Mg7aXcOAxy — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) May 23, 2025

On the official play-by-play, Reese was listed for that sequence as having five offensive rebounds, two missed shots, and two of her shots blocked.

Why does this feel familiar for Reese? She had a very similar sequence in a game last year that also circulated online. Reese’s problems with trying to force the issue after getting offensive rebounds is something Lisa Leslie tried to address with the second-year player.

Reese’s ability to grab rebounds is admirable. Her determination to put back her own misses is something she really could use work on.