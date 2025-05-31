Kelsey Plum wore huge boots to her Las Vegas return

Kelsey Plum is never short on style and when returning to Las Vegas on Friday night for the first time since her blockbuster trade to the Los Angeles Sparks, she once again turned heads with her pregame fit.

On her way to the locker room at the Michelob Ultra Arena, Plum was seen rocking fashionable attire, including a pair of thigh-high boots.

There’s a reason why “Kelsey Plum outfits” are a common search on both Pinterest and TikTok. However, if you’re in search of information on which brands Plum was sporting on Friday night, this writer is not the one to help you.

In addition to earning the “Plum Dawg” nickname for her on-court heroics, Plum has also become the face of WNBA fashion off the court. She has brought increased attention to the pregame tunnel walks and is regularly joined by her teammates, who also like to showcase their style.

Following her pregame catwalk, Plum was treated to an emotional video recapping her time with the Aces, where she picked up two WNBA championships.

Unfortunately for Plum and the Sparks, that’s where the fun ended. They were outclassed by the Aces, 96-81, and although Plum led the team with 17 points, she also recorded a team-worst -21 plus/minus.

The Sparks are now 2-5 on the season, but Plum remains 7-0 with her pregame fit.